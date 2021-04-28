New South Wales relies on renewable energy

New South Wales wants to combat the greenhouse effect. The Australian government wants to attract tens of thousands of euros of private investment in renewable energy by 2030. Environmental betting for the future, economic betting for cheap energy

Australia, the most populous state in the world, wants to be a role model in the fight against global warming through renewable energy. New South Wales expects to attract $ 58 billion (approximately ில்லியன் 36 billion or approximately, 4,250 billion in CFF) private investment in the sector over ten years. Creating 10,000 jobs is key. It will provide twelve gigawatts of wind and solar power and allow to save two gigawatts including hydropower.

Cheap energy at zero for greenhouse gas emissions

New South Wales Energy Minister Matt Keane sees only benefits:

« Today our plan is to transform New South Wales into an energy and economic power, to modernize our power system to create jobs, to stimulate investment in Bush, and to make New South Wales one of the cheapest energies on the planet. As we can already see, the world is moving towards a net zero emission economy (Greenhouse gases). By making rapid progress, we can now ensure that we are doing what is necessary to take advantage of the tremendous opportunities that arise. »

Within fifteen years, four of New South Wales’ coal-fired power plants will close. Other Australian states have major renewable energy projects.



Map of renewable energy sites in Australia

Zero emissions to Australia after 2050

However, Australia remains a major exporter of coal. Canberra has not always seemed interested in implementing the climate agreement. So some believe the influence to promote Joe Biden in an ecological way. The next US president will bring the United States back into the Paris Agreement, which aims for net zero emissions by 2050. But Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison recalled his independence:

« Australia will always pursue its policies in the best interests of Australia »

Australia will reach zero emissions after 2050, according to federal officials.

