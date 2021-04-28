France XV: The tour in Australia was maintained, but improved

If Bernard Laporte confirms to the daily shootout that France’s XV will perform better in Australia this summer, the need to respect fourteen days of isolation will force the Blues to play two games three times a week.

After being Leave his trip to Argentina last year, France’s XV will see the Southern Hemisphere better this summer. In words collected daily South West, President of the French Rugby Federation Bernard Laporte confirms Fabian Kaltik-led selection will leave for Australia in early July Three years after the last fight against the South, to play in three Test matches against the Wallabies. ” We will play in all three of our matches “, Announced as the boss of French rugby, but, in the face of health restrictions, the plan of this tour will be changed. In fact, like The protocol was set for participants in the last Australian Open tennis tournament, The entire French delegation must respect the severe isolation that lasted fourteen days after their arrival in the Australian region.. A precaution that requires a sense of adaptation on the part of the Triangle staff.

Was a group split in two to access the tour?

Facing this necessary isolation must be in the nails of the allotted international window World Rugby, The tour schedule has already been edited. Initially scheduled for Saturday, July 3 and 10, the first two matches between the Blues and the Australians will be played during the week. There will be a four-day delay for the first meeting, which will finally take place on Wednesday, July 7th. For the second match, the selected date is Tuesday, July 13, three days late. This will allow the Blues to recover for three full days before the third and final Test match, the date of which is Saturday 17th July. However, Faced with this necessary isolation, Fabian Kaltik may be forced to split his team in two, with the first 14 finalists without the first part, Which ends on June 25. The second group comes later, and there is also a separate isolation of respect. “Fabian will decide,” he told Bernard Laporte.