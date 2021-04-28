Donald Trump attacks Oscar, “politically correct and boring”

Former US President Donald Trump has criticized the Oscars on Sunday.

Donald Trump, who lost his Twitter account, is behaving a little later than before. But the former president wanted to hear his opinion at the Oscars on Sunday. In a statement released via his “Save America”, the millionaire exploded in the evening: “If they continue with the current absurd formula, it will get worse – if possible,” he writes, “making the worst TV viewers in history, worse than last year, this is a new record” – In all the hats, he kept the style he followed in his tweets. “Go back 15 years, look at the version they used, give it the name ACADEMY AWARDS again, don’t be politically correct and boring, do it right,” continued Donald Trump, who is obviously not a fan of the Oscar name. Evening inquiries were at half speed: 9.85 million viewers, 58% lower than last year.

The former producer and presenter of “The Apprentice” always continued his television advice with a political message: “Bring a great president. These people on TV are spending time thinking about how they can promote the Democrats who are destroying our country and how to make the Conservatives and Republicans disappear.” The formula definitely did not work properly for the academy! ”

“We have enough problems with South Korea”

Last year, President-elect Donald Trump criticized Oscar winners for not appreciating the fact that South Korea’s Bong Jun-ho’s “Parasite” won the Best Picture award: “And the winner is South Korea’s film.” But what is it? We have enough trade issues with South Korea. On top of that, they give them the best movie of the year. Is he good? I do not know, ”he told a crowd in Colorado Springs before a rally won for his cause. Can I get “Con with the Wind”? He added, “A few months before the film was removed from the HBO Max streaming site, it was considered racist and revisionist. Then it was added to the table, contextualizing the videos.”

By criticizing the Oscars, Donald Trump is once again attacking Hollywood, some of his stars, representing the hateful thinking he has in the eyes of the millionaire, including the ceremonial officer, who has not hidden the enmity against him. His star has been wiped out several times at the famed Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, and the West Hollywood City Council went so far as to withdraw the award, thanks to the success of “The Apprentice” in 2007. But it is still on 6801 Hollywood Boulevard.