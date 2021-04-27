NFL: Tom Brady has been named NFC Attacker of the Month

At 43, the six-time NFL champion has not given the impression of breaking. Tom Brady was named NFC (National Football Conference) Attacker of the Month. The Quarterback The Buccaneers amassed 1,157 passing yards and 13 touchdowns to record 3 wins and 1 defeat in October. This is the first time in his career that Brady has won the NFC Attacker of the Month Trophy for the 11th time in his career.