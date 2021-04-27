NFL: Tom Brady has been named NFC Attacker of the Month

At 43, the six-time NFL champion has not given the impression of breaking. Tom Brady was named NFC (National Football Conference) Attacker of the Month. The Quarterback The Buccaneers amassed 1,157 passing yards and 13 touchdowns to record 3 wins and 1 defeat in October. This is the first time in his career that Brady has won the NFC Attacker of the Month Trophy for the 11th time in his career.
At the AFC (American Football Conference), the Tennessee Titans running backwards make a difference. With breathtaking running figures, 344 yards and 5 touchdowns, Derrick Henry (26) was the driving force behind one of the best attacks in the American League. For example, the Titans have only lost one game since the start of the season, against the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend.
Buddhist Baker and Miles Garrett were named the best defender of the month
This is first for the youth Security Arizona Cardinals. The 24-year-old Buddhist baker was named the best defender of the month for the first time in his career. Deserved reward given his monster defensive figures in October. In three games, Baker scored 31 runs Coping (Copes), 2 Excuses, 2 interceptions and 1 forced ball loss, a ridiculous defensive move that allows the Cardinals to end the losing month (3 wins for 0 losses).
At the other conference, the inevitable Miles Carrett just gets rewarded. Suspended at the end of last year’s season Defensive prevention He returned to his best form in 2020, with proof of that with his 14 Coping, 6 Excuses, And 2 forced bullet losses in October.
Finally, the punter Johnny Hecker (Los Angeles Rams) and Le Kicker Jason Sanders (Miami Dolphins) wins Best Special Team Player of the Year award.