Australia stopped flights from India

Australia on Tuesday decided to suspend flights from India until May 15 as the Covid 19 epidemic in the South Asian country reached an unprecedented severity.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison justified the decision.RisksTravelers from India were represented, including thousands of Australians, including famous cricketers.

Canada, The United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and New Zealand have already suspended or banned their flights following an increase in cases in the country of 1.3 billion people.

Australia has announced plans to send medical aid, including oxygen containers, ventilators and safety gear, to India, which has a large number of hospitals.

World record for victims in a single day

The country, which set a world record of 352,991 victims and a national record of 2,812 deaths in a single day on Monday, was plunged into chaos in a matter of days.In that event.

Scott Morrison called the situation “Terrible humanitarian crisis.

The flights were grounded the day after a three-day lockdown in the Australian city of Perth. A man returning from India after polluting others in his isolated hotel.

The virus spread to others, and leading officials in the state asked Canberra to take tough action on flights coming from India.

Scott Morrison stressed that the suspension was temporary and that there would be a resumption of flights returning priority to the most vulnerable people.

«We do not think the solution is to abandon the Australians in India and cut them off.“, He added.

Australia closed its borders to most non-Australians in March 2020. Everyone entering its territory must observe 14 days of isolation, which undoubtedly helped prevent the spread of the disease.

There are less than 30,000 cases of Covid 19 in Australia, from an epidemic that killed 910 people on the continent of just over 25 million.

