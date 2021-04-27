A tunnel is to be built between Tallinn and Helsinki / Gordon

The agreement was signed by the head of the Estonian department Tawi Ass and the Finnish Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Haraka.

The Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel project is the first step in integrating it into the pan-European transport network. The news says it is necessary to apply for co-sponsorship of the project by the EU.

“We have to do research on ecology and profitability, we are still far from designing … Estonia and Finland are difficult to implement this project on their own, so we would like to attract co-financing from the EU and seriously consider the possibility of involving the private sector in the project,” Ass said. .