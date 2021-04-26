Home Sports Football: It’s over for the AAF

Football: It’s over for the AAF

Apr 26, 2021 0 Comments
Football: It's over for the AAF

The American Football Confederation (AAF) announced on Tuesday that it has officially ended its operations under bankruptcy protection.

As a result, the team, with a total of eight teams, failed to complete the first season of its short season. Earlier this year, Hurricane Carolina owner Tom Tandon helped raise $ 250 million by injection. However, the businessman was unable to sign a contract with the NFL Players’ Union for the loan of the young footballers, so the fate of the AAF was sealed.

“We are very disappointed to do this. AAF was created as a dynamic development league based on an unprecedented partnership between players, fans and the sport. We are proud to see the players achieve this goal, ”he said in a statement.

According to a special site called Front Office Sports, AAF claims assets of $ 11.3 million. Her total debts would be .3 48.3 million, leaving her with only $ 536,160.

READ  Cooldheart won the Dramatic Bend starter

You May Also Like

Gerrit Cole gives the Yankees a third win

Gerrit Cole gives the Yankees a third win

On April 25, 1950, the first three black basketball players arrived at the NBA

On April 25, 1950, the first three black basketball players arrived at the NBA

NFL: Rob Kronkowski set a world record for himself; 600 feet capture

NFL: Rob Kronkowski set a world record for himself; 600 feet capture

LeBron James a réagi à l'hommage de DeAndre Hopkins, qui portera le n°6 en son honneur

LeBron acts as an incredible blind man from the NFL superstar

Personality required for MLB

Personality required for MLB

"No regrets": A player is allowed to go back to his trade after 2 months

“No regrets”: A player is allowed to go back to his trade after 2 months

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *