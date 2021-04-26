Home Top News Enjoy Euro 2021 with the Circle des Francis in central London

Enjoy Euro 2021 with the Circle des Francis in central London

Apr 26, 2021 0 Comments
Une supportrice de l'équipe de France dans un bar
By Laurent Collin | On 25/04/2021 at 15:39 | Updated 04/25/2021 at 5:48 pm

We already have the cold! Our world champions set out to win a new trophy. They will face Euro 2021 in the first group matches of Germany, Hungary and Portugal.

In support of the Blues, the official Circle des Francois in London saw the big picture by privatizing The Piano Works, a party and football temple located between Piccadilly Circus, Trafalgar Square and Leicester Square.

Guaranteed atmosphere and emotion with giant screens, happy hours, speaker, smoke engine, room decorated in French colors and freshly waiting beers at your desk.

Book your schedule for the Euro now!

You can do it now Record your schedule With two different options:

Bud VIP version for £ 45 (maximum 6 people) including gigantic Budweiser projectors and a table in front of 12 beers

Standard version on version 30 (maximum 6 people) including V6 Pierce and scheduling on large TV screens.

Covit is needed, the first two games will sit with table service. For the third group game (and the following), everything must return to normal and ticket sales must take place separately. To date, it is not possible to predict the evolution of the health condition and its consequences.

2021 Euro football calendar

To keep in mind the dates, keep in mind that the France-Germany match will take place on June 15 at 8pm, the France-Hungary on June 19 at 2pm and the France-Portugal on June 23 at 8pm. If France goes to the Euro final, it will take place on July 11, 2021.

Come and promote the blues. Low number of seats. Register here for the first game.

