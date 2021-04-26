Home Top News Awesome. Air flights to London, Athens or Fiarz … Air France announces 8 new locations this summer

Apr 26, 2021 0 Comments
Air France lance huit nouvelles lignes au départ de Nice (Alpes-Maritimes) pour la saison estivale.

By Marilyn Ipicino
Posted on

Air France introduces eight new routes from Nice (Alps-Maritime) for the summer. (© Description Adobe Stock)

At a time when we are still locked up, Air France plans to vaccinate and restart its traffic.

Eight New Seasonal Ways From good (Alps-Myriads) Announced on Friday, April 9, 2021 by the airline not only to many cities in France but also to other countries.

In some lines from June to October

From the end of June, you can travel directly to London, Tunis, Algiers, Athens, Rennes, Strasbourg, Cain and Biarritz:

  • London-Heathrow (England): 5 flights per week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from June 28 to September 5, 2021
  • Tunis (Tunisia): 2 flights per week on Mondays and Fridays from June 28th to September 3rd
  • Alger (Algeria): 1 flight per week on Sundays from July 25 to August 29
  • Athens (Greece): 3 flights per week on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from May 31st to October 3rd
  • Rens (Ille-ed-Villain): Up to 4 flights per week on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from May 31st to October 3rd
  • Strasbourg (Boss-rin): Up to 4 flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from May 31st to October 3rd
  • Cain (Calvados): 3 flights per week on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from June 25th to September 4th
  • Biarritz (Basque pays): 1 flight per week on Saturdays from June 26th to September 4th.

These seasonal links are Paris-Charles de Cole, Paris-Orly, Lyon (Ronnie), Bordeaux (Gironde) And Lily (North).

“This flight may be subject to travel restrictions,” the company said in a statement. “

Une supportrice de l'équipe de France dans un bar

Enjoy Euro 2021 with the Circle des Francis in central London

