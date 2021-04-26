Awesome. Air flights to London, Athens or Fiarz … Air France announces 8 new locations this summer

Air France introduces eight new routes from Nice (Alps-Maritime) for the summer. (© Description Adobe Stock)

At a time when we are still locked up, Air France plans to vaccinate and restart its traffic.

Eight New Seasonal Ways From good (Alps-Myriads) Announced on Friday, April 9, 2021 by the airline not only to many cities in France but also to other countries.

In some lines from June to October

From the end of June, you can travel directly to London, Tunis, Algiers, Athens, Rennes, Strasbourg, Cain and Biarritz:

London-Heathrow ( England ): 5 flights per week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from June 28 to September 5, 2021

): 5 flights per week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from June 28 to September 5, 2021 Tunis ( Tunisia ): 2 flights per week on Mondays and Fridays from June 28th to September 3rd

): 2 flights per week on Mondays and Fridays from June 28th to September 3rd Alger ( Algeria ): 1 flight per week on Sundays from July 25 to August 29

): 1 flight per week on Sundays from July 25 to August 29 Athens ( Greece ): 3 flights per week on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from May 31st to October 3rd

): 3 flights per week on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from May 31st to October 3rd Rens (Ille-ed-Villain): Up to 4 flights per week on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from May 31st to October 3rd

Strasbourg (Boss-rin): Up to 4 flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from May 31st to October 3rd

Cain (Calvados): 3 flights per week on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from June 25th to September 4th

Biarritz (Basque pays): 1 flight per week on Saturdays from June 26th to September 4th.

These seasonal links are Paris-Charles de Cole, Paris-Orly, Lyon (Ronnie), Bordeaux (Gironde) And Lily (North).

“This flight may be subject to travel restrictions,” the company said in a statement. “