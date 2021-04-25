The cashless supermarket is currently being tested in London

France2

The American company Amazon has introduced a test attached supermarket in the UK where you no longer need to take your bank card to make a payment. On the other hand, customers are filmed from every angle.

On a shopping street in west London, England, a shop wants to revolutionize supermarkets, with classic departments, but no need to pay for purchases. Customers go out of their way to help themselves without having to pick up their bank card. To log in, all you have to do is scan an account and your QR code. The notion that the American company Amazon has already developed on its land and wants to establish in Europe.

“These are actually cameras installed across the ceiling that identify every object I chooseMathieu Poisso, a London correspondent for France Television, explains: “Then, the invoice automatically arrives on the smartphone. According to the panel, this is not a question of facial recognition, but of artificial intelligence. Amazon has already announced that more supermarkets will be coming to the United Kingdom soon.