Home Top News The cashless supermarket is currently being tested in London

The cashless supermarket is currently being tested in London

Apr 25, 2021 0 Comments
The cashless supermarket is currently being tested in London

Published

Update

Video Length: 3 min.

France2
Article written by

M. Poicho, J .; Ezwan, L. Soud tray – France 2

France televisions

The American company Amazon has introduced a test attached supermarket in the UK where you no longer need to take your bank card to make a payment. On the other hand, customers are filmed from every angle.

On a shopping street in west London, England, a shop wants to revolutionize supermarkets, with classic departments, but no need to pay for purchases. Customers go out of their way to help themselves without having to pick up their bank card. To log in, all you have to do is scan an account and your QR code. The notion that the American company Amazon has already developed on its land and wants to establish in Europe.

These are actually cameras installed across the ceiling that identify every object I chooseMathieu Poisso, a London correspondent for France Television, explains: “Then, the invoice automatically arrives on the smartphone. According to the panel, this is not a question of facial recognition, but of artificial intelligence. Amazon has already announced that more supermarkets will be coming to the United Kingdom soon.

READ  Where is Mike Pence? VP loses election because Trump administration rejects election loss

You May Also Like

Agreement with Australia | Fitzgerald promises to "control the damage" to winemakers

Agreement with Australia | Fitzgerald promises to “control the damage” to winemakers

Australia participates in the distance competition

Australia participates in the distance competition

Monster crowd on the streets of London, terraces of pubs taken by the storm

Monster crowd on the streets of London, terraces of pubs taken by the storm

Wild race throughout the United States

Wild race throughout the United States

Déjà adopté par Cherbourg, l

In 2021, there will be many events to celebrate Australia in Goddard

Green light for Jet Blue flights to London

Green light for Jet Blue flights to London

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *