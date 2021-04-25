Gerrit Cole gives the Yankees a third win

Earlier in the week, baseball cleaners surrounded a meeting between the Yankees and Indians on Saturday night. The first two starting pitchers of the American League, Gerid Cole and Shane Bieber, met for the first time this year. They did not disappoint.

We were treated to a real pitcher fight at the top of their game. Bieber has four wins in seven innings, while recording nine strikeouts in three catches. The only mistake in his file. It was two separate rounds given to Aaron Hicks and Rooknut Stink in the fifth round.

Jared Cole was even better, with 11 Strikes In seven rounds. He limited the Indians ’offense to three wins and one point for his third win in 2021.

Favorites come out of the cellar

The awareness of the Bronx Bombardiers allowed the classification of the Eastern Division to go up. They are now only three games away from the Red Sox and they are on the throne above.

If we forget the Dodgers, many of the teams we’ve seen in favorites have had a tough start to the season. The Astros, the Twins, the Cards and the Braves also pulled it off. But a good week on all these teams (except the doubles) brought them out of the slums.

In New York, as elsewhere, the panic button is not far off. The abbreviated season of 2020 has made people forget that 162 games is the most marathon. The picture is not finished changing.