Elon Musk will perform live on Saturday night, May 8th

Some TV shows are as symbolic in the United States as they are in France. Across the Atlantic, Saturday Night Live is an event that millions of Americans must attend.

Every country has its share of iconic TV shows. In the United States, The Live Saturday night One of them. Created by Lorne Michaels, it aired since October 11, 1975 and has seen numerous hosts, and guests logically, follow each other. Chance to have a great time. In a few days, Elon Musk will try his hand at exercise.

Elon Musk will present live on Saturday night, May 8th

Elon Musk already has many unusual media appearances, but the next one will surpass all. Variety reports that the American multi-billionaire will host a live show on NBC on Saturday night, May 8th. No, his partner Grimes will not be a music guest. This place is reserved for Miley Cyrus.

A new challenge for the weird American multi-billionaire

It’s hard to know what prompted SNL to choose Tesla’s recently self-proclaimed technology. Recent successes, especially with regard to the company’s sales figures, may have helped. SpaceX, on the other hand, has completed its second manned mission. Elon Musk also has the habit of attracting attention, for better or worse. As soon as he talks about crypto-currencies we owe him a great deal of influence, to start super fights against SEC or to play superheroes when necessary to save those in distress.

It still marks a completely new adventure for Elon Musk. Saturday Night Live already has several business owners in this business chair, including NBC producer Brandon Dartikoff in 1983 and Yankees owner George Steinbrenner in 1990, but as a tech boss, it’s a big first. The question is whether this will be an entertaining feature as actors and other great entertainers usually fill that role. He is undoubtedly better armed than many high-tech executives given his luxurious personality, but he is by no means a trained actor or comedian. See you on May 8 to find out all about it.