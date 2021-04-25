Australia to open first Platypus refuge

Australia plans to open the world’s first platypus shelter to save these harmful creatures, whose habitats are threatened by wildfires and drought caused by climate change.

The Daronga Zoo has announced plans to build the facility in Dubo, located northwest of Sydney. When they are in disaster, he will give them emergency treatment Glowing semi-aquatic mammals With a duck bill jaw.

Platypus Maintenance and Research Center

Can accommodate up to 65 ornithorynques, The sanctuary also serves as a research center for the study of the reproduction of this rare mammal for laying eggs, and it is known to breed with captive difficulty.

Prolonged drought and the 2019-2020 “black summer” prompted platypus habitats in the wild to catch fire, said Phoebe Mehr, a wildlife conservationist in Daronga.

“We were overwhelmed by phone calls and messages asking us to come and save Platybus,” he told AFP. “New South Wales has been hit hard by drought Wildfire Couldn’t get anywhere on the platypus. “Scientists put forward this image Three billion dead animals On fire.

But ‘Platypus is in danger For a long time. In fact, according to a January 2020 study, two centuries before the European colonization of Australia, the population of organisms had declined by 50%. The previous study, released in November 2018, estimated that the population with 200,000 samples now fell by 30% over the same period.

The Daronga Zoo was able to save seven monotreams and then release them back into the wild, and hopes the new project will help large-scale recovery in the future and save the creatures from extinction, Ms.

“We will keep them as long as their conditions require … we can keep them for many years if needed, but that’s what we want to do,” he said. The sanctuary, which also serves as an aquatic rehabilitation center, is set to open in 2022.

