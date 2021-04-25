Australia participates in the distance competition

Credits Photo: Jess Gleason

Who will win l’Eurovision 2021 ? The competition is tight and the challenge to find out Duncan Lawrence’s successor remains open “Arcade”. The final of the 2021 edition of the European Championship takes place on May 22, in Rotterdam The concert-check was called with 3,500 people. Also, it is rare to underline that three songs sung in French, in whole or in part, occupy the stage of favorites according to the bookmakers. Destiny is the leading candidate from Malta “I’m breaking”, Followed by our representative Barbara Pravi “Voice” Tears of Swiss candidate Gjon “The whole universe”. I’m so glad to see another song in French (…) In recent years, we’ve got a lot in French-English, a lot of Eurovision songs are almost in English. A confi Representing France in Eurovision During a press conference given this Monday.

Australia stays at home

So if all the participants are Rotterdam to participate in the semi-finals and final, one country misses the invitation: Australia. Singer Montigne, who was chosen to represent the Oceanic country, will not travel to the Netherlands due to his current health condition. After a thorough evaluation, SBS decided not to send Australian artists and delegates to Rotterdam for Eurovision this year. We had to make this difficult decision considering the challenges surrounding the epidemic, including aspects related to traveling from Australia to an event. Can you read the official newsletter?

Of course, I regret not being able to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest for two consecutive years. My partner and I discussed video games being played between rehearsals in our hotel room Rotterdam. Sorry Montigne. Nonetheless, the 25-year-old artist is able to deliver his “Technicolor” title through a remotely recorded performance. Our colleagues 20 minutes, Eurovision’s organizers asked each country to provide a live recording, which would be broadcast if artists could not do so in Rotterdam. So, this applies to Montine, who is currently ranked 24th in the bookmaker rankings with his song.