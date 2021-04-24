Home Science Our nearest galaxy produces the largest flame ever recorded, 100 times more powerful than similar flares found in the Sun.

Our nearest galaxy produces the largest flame ever recorded, 100 times more powerful than similar flares found in the Sun.

Apr 24, 2021 0 Comments

Published:

23 abr 2021 21:14 GMT

Proxima Centauri is a red dwarf star about four light-years from our solar system, and has at least two planets, one of which resembles Earth.

The team of scientists found The largest combustion ever recorded Proxima Centauri, also known as ‘Alpha Centauri C’, is the closest neighbor to our Sun. Communication The University of Colorado (USA) in Boulder this Wednesday, which led to the investigation.

Proxima Centauri is a red dwarf star – the name for a type of star. Unusually small and clever– It is located about four light-years from our Sun and has at least two planets: Proxima Centauri B, which looks like the Earth, and Proxima Centauri C, an extensive astronomer.

After observing space objects for 40 hours over several months in 2019 using nine ground – based and space – based telescopes, researchers found that Proxima Centauri emitted a flare – a radiation explosion that starts near the surface of a star – it “One of the most violent galaxies ever seen“, reza Study published in letters in The Astrophysical Journal.

“The star has returned to normal 14,000 times brighter It can be seen in the UV wavelengths in a few seconds, ”explained Macrigor.

Moreover, this expansion is about 100 times more powerful than what is seen on Earth’s sun. Scientists have pointed out that over time, that energy could Destroy a planet’s atmosphere It also exposes life forms to deadly radiation.

Their discovery points to “new physics that could change the way scientists think about stellar explosions” and may contribute to the search for life beyond our solar system, the researchers said. “If there was life on the planet closest to Proxima Centauri, it would be very different from Earth,” the astronomer said. “There will be a difficult time for a man on that planet“, He insisted.

READ  இரு, இருந்த | This weekend, temperatures are changing across the country

If you like it, share it with your friends!

You May Also Like

The meteorite that fell in 2018 is part of Vesta, the largest asteroid in the solar system

The meteorite that fell in 2018 is part of Vesta, the largest asteroid in the solar system

Astronomers discover a new galaxy on the edge of the Milky Way | Technology

Astronomers discover a new galaxy on the edge of the Milky Way | Technology

What makes the moon a super moon?

What makes the moon a super moon?

Tropical species move towards the poles

Tropical species move towards the poles

While the incidence rate is declining significantly nationally, it continues to rise in Corsica

While the incidence rate is declining significantly nationally, it continues to rise in Corsica

COVID-19: The situation in Outaouais is critical

COVID-19: The situation in Outaouais is critical

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *