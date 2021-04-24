Monster crowd on the streets of London, terraces of pubs taken by the storm

In London, this Monday evening party was especially in full swing. Announced by radio LBC News , Encountered a monster crowd on the streets of Soho district in the center of the capital. The terraces of pubs and restaurants were crowded.

The British rushed to control their large locked hair on the balconies of pubs this early Monday morning, tasting a little freedom gained by removing the restrictions associated with infection.

These scenes make possible a clear improvement in the health of the UK, the most miserable country in Europe with more than 127,000 deaths, under severe imprisonment and massive vaccination. The United Kingdom, which was defined for the third time in early January, now has less than 3,000 cases and less than 50 deaths a day.

The country is actively vaccinating: about 60% of people have the first dose, and the majority are over 50 years old.

Calls with caution

Despite these improvements, calls were growing cautiously to avoid a resurgence of pollution. “Even if it is not known exactly when or to what extent, there will inevitably be a relapse in the number of cases,” warned Peter Harby, a Times radio professor who chairs the British government’s advisory panel (Nervtok).

With the use of deconfinement not following the same schedule in different block countries of the United Kingdom, indoor catering is planned to reopen in the UK, while hotels, museums, theaters and stadiums stand, with limited capacity.