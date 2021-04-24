In London, art does not wait to be redefined

Places of culture are particularly affected by the Govt epidemic. Without cinemas, theaters or shows, art struggles to find its way to people. It is in this context that the Museum of Design in London has opened a temporary exhibition. Utilizing an effective vaccine campaign, the UK began its restructuring, initially known as “essential” businesses from April 12. But museums have to keep their doors closed until May 17th. However, the Design Museum has the right to welcome customers to its store: it helped transform it into a supermarket, the first in the world to be designed by artists, France Information.

Support funding for artists

Jars, cans, glass bottles or cardboard packaging… All media are good for displaying works of art. From April 21 to April 25, a makeshift exhibition allows Londoners to buy rice, coffee, beverages or health products, the packaging of which features works by ten artists. The proceeds will be used to support funding for artists and designers.

With this move, Tim Marlowe, director of the Museum of Design in London, points to the decision to reopen some businesses, not museums. “Isn’t creativity necessary? “, The director asks “It found that shops, gymnasiums and hairdressers were able to reopen, and museums had to wait until May 17.”. He invites citizens to come and shop “It’s really a work of art”, He explains. According to him, it is about supporting the culture despite the epidemic.

A happy exhibition

To Kamil Valala, one of the artists who participated in the project: “People should come because it’s exciting to leave your home and see and be inspired by art, which is a joyous exhibition.” According to her, the pop-up shop also allows “Integrate works of art into everyday productions”. And to conclude: “Budgets are tight in the creative field, but creativity is everywhere.”