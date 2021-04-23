German Foreign Ministers Video Conference German Foreign Ministers: Wrong approach to sever EU from China | International |头壳 Newtalk

German Foreign Minister Heiko Moss held an online meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday, saying before the meeting that the EU has long regarded China as a partner, rival and organizational opponent. “From these three perspectives, it is essential to establish a strong and stable channel of communication with China.” Disconnecting from it is the wrong approach. Image: New Head Shell Gallery

According to a detailed foreign news report, Moss held an online meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday, and before the meeting said that the EU has long regarded China as a partner, rival and organizational opponent. “Out of these three aspects, it is necessary to establish a strong and stable communication channel with China” is the wrong way to deviate from that.

Last month, the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and other countries imposed sanctions on China’s human rights abuses in Xinjiang. China has repeatedly warned that despite differences between countries, they should not withdraw from contact.

However, China imposed sanctions on four European and American companies late last month. In addition to the Political and Security Committee of the European Council and the Human Rights Subcommittee of the European Parliament, there is also a German think tank, the Mercator Center for Chinese Studies (MERICS). Merrix once lamented this and said he would continue this work by providing fact-based analysis aimed at creating opportunities for communication and dialogue, even in difficult times.

In a statement posted on the official website of China’s Foreign Ministry, Wang Yi called on key economies such as China and Germany to jointly oppose any severance and instead seek to maintain the stability of global industries and supplies. Chains. Wang expressed opposition to the EU’s attack on Xinjiang, saying that China did not approve of redesigning ideological lines, supporting new group conflicts and imposing unilateral sanctions based on misinformation.

Mass said Germany respects its relationship with China and is ready to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Germany and China as an opportunity to design more agendas to enhance cooperation. Responding to Wang Yi’s insistence on “disconnection”, Mass said he was ready to maintain communication channels with China on multilateral and international affairs, and respond collectively to global issues and challenges, and expressed his desire to hold a new round of government consultations with China. .

The meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries is said to be part of a consultative mechanism between the Chinese and German governments. The process was launched in 2011 with the participation of political leaders and ministers from both sides. It usually takes place in twists and turns in Germany and China. This year, the new Crown epidemic turned into an online video.

