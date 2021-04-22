While the incidence rate is declining significantly nationally, it continues to rise in Corsica

“It looks like we may or may not be at the peak of the epidemic,” said Gabriel Attlin, a government spokesman at the Security Council’s and Ministers’ conclusion this Wednesday.

According to him, the first effects of the restrictions are noticeable nationally, and the incidence rate is falling. Gabriel Attal notes that in many regions the incidence rate has dropped from 15 to 20%.

A government spokesman therefore confirmed that the schools could reopen on April 26 as planned and that the restrictions for May would be lifted.

On the other hand, the situation in Corsica is less encouraging, where the incidence rate continues to rise. The latter was 171 in two sectors today and the latter was 150 across Corsica on March 31, before Emmanuel Macron’s new restrictions were announced.

Suffice it to say that schools will undoubtedly reopen their doors on the island with a higher event rate than what was seen at the time of closure at the beginning of last April.