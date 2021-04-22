Home Science While the incidence rate is declining significantly nationally, it continues to rise in Corsica

While the incidence rate is declining significantly nationally, it continues to rise in Corsica

Apr 22, 2021 0 Comments
While the incidence rate is declining significantly nationally, it continues to rise in Corsica

“It looks like we may or may not be at the peak of the epidemic,” said Gabriel Attlin, a government spokesman at the Security Council’s and Ministers’ conclusion this Wednesday.

According to him, the first effects of the restrictions are noticeable nationally, and the incidence rate is falling. Gabriel Attal notes that in many regions the incidence rate has dropped from 15 to 20%.

A government spokesman therefore confirmed that the schools could reopen on April 26 as planned and that the restrictions for May would be lifted.

On the other hand, the situation in Corsica is less encouraging, where the incidence rate continues to rise. The latter was 171 in two sectors today and the latter was 150 across Corsica on March 31, before Emmanuel Macron’s new restrictions were announced.

Suffice it to say that schools will undoubtedly reopen their doors on the island with a higher event rate than what was seen at the time of closure at the beginning of last April.

READ  Kratom May Have Therapeutic Effects And Relatively Low Potential For Abuse, According To A User Survey

You May Also Like

COVID-19: The situation in Outaouais is critical

COVID-19: The situation in Outaouais is critical

Book of the Week: Edward O. Wilson's "Meaning of Human Existence"

Book of the Week: Edward O. Wilson’s “Meaning of Human Existence”

SpaceX Starship equipped with upgraded Raptor engines for the next Wednesday

SpaceX Starship equipped with upgraded Raptor engines for the next Wednesday

Coding - Technical Science - Lime dust to cover the sun to control global warming

Coding – Technical Science – Lime dust to cover the sun to control global warming

Group-2 | Who are the astronauts going to ISS with SpaceX this week?

Group-2 | Who are the astronauts going to ISS with SpaceX this week?

What do you see in the pictures - Mars or Earth?

What do you see in the pictures – Mars or Earth?

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *