Fuso eCanter arrives in Australia

Apr 22, 2021 0 Comments
FUSO has introduced the first production electric truck from Daimler Trucks in Australia with the official launch in Melbourne. Through this event, the small electric FUSO opened the doors of its fourth continent after Europe, Japan and the United States.

Aimed at Australia, the eCanter is assembled on FUSO lines at the Traumacall plant in Portugal: so it has specifications similar to those for Japan and Europe. To make city driving safer, it comes with systems such as an advanced emergency braking system, lane departure warning system or electronic stability program. Prior to this launch, it had been subjected to rigorous testing for six months, often at maximum load.

The first delivery to Australian customers is expected to be effective in the coming months, highlighting the new era of electric movement in cities. Scheduled customers will be taken care of by a few local dealers who will advise them on the restrictions required to charge these vehicles. FUSO has aroused great interest among large local companies and Australian administrations, who are committed to reducing their pollution and noise emissions.

The availability of fast charging points to facilitate the delivery of battery-powered electric utility vehicles is expected in the coming years. In February 2021, the national government opened the first phase of its “Fuel Fund of the Future” program, with a budget of $ 16.5 million, to support the development of fast-paced infrastructure projects.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

