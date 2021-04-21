Support Touch Down Act: Over Some Draft Coasters | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Many of you rushed to the draft limited edition of our coasters! Fortunately, just a week before the event, a few more copies are in stock.

As a reminder, this is a set of special draft coasters for 15 euros, the central theme of each. But a special draft package with four coasters and an Actu Touchdown bottle opener (35). They are available Our tippy pot.

Our graphic designers Ben and Thomas have created two awesome limited edition coasters for you.

New version of the site is coming!

Many of you have supported us in recent months and we thank you. This support will be rewarded with a new version of the site this summer! Work has even begun behind the scenes.

So do not hesitate to participate Our tippy pot To help with all of that.

How can I help?

The policy is simple, you just have to register and choose how much you want to pay each month. It could be a euro. Small streams form big rivers! If you no longer wish to pay, you can stop or change the amount at any time. In particular, PayPal can be used.

Everyone has their own vision of magazines, and we know that some of our readers like to donate a few dollars and block advertising. We understand that very well.

Everything on the site is free. Everyone can access the same content. This is simply possible and only for those who want to support the life of the site. If you do not feel it, you do not have to do anything.