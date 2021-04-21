London: The Design Museum will become a “pop-up supermarket” – Travel

Touching works of art is strictly forbidden in most museums, but not in the Design Museum in London, which has made its souvenir shop “the first supermarket designed by an artist” to reopen despite restrictions attached to the Covid-19. .

Faced with the success of the vaccine campaign, the UK began its restructuring program. But if the galleries, hairdresser and pub terraces can reopen their doors, museums will have to wait until May 17th. But in west London, a museum has found a way to turn its store into a store that sells essentials. Products ranging from rice and coffee to face masks are packaged in packages designed by ten artists. Brightly colored jars and cans are neatly lined up on the shelves to create clean lines. The proceeds of the exhibition, which opens on Wednesday and ends on Sunday, will go to the Fund for Artists and Designers.

– Is it essential? –

Tim Marlowe, director of the Design Museum, emphasizes that the exhibition makes it possible to question what is considered essential in everyday life, even if the non-essential stores are able to reopen on April 12th. “Isn’t creativity necessary?” “Shops, gymnasiums and hairdressers have been able to reopen, and museums have to wait until May 17,” he asks himself. In order to support the culture in spite of the epidemic, he recommends visiting this shop, which is really “a work of art”, referring to a “completely different experience” that has “a fun element, an important element and a serious cultural aspect”.

© AFP

“You can buy essential food items at competitive prices,” Marlowe told AFP. “It discusses who benefits, who finances, and the culture.” Due to the series of closures imposed by the epidemic, the Design Museum has lost 92% of its revenue, but so far மில்லியன் 3 million (4 3.4 million) is thanks to government funding.

According to Tim Marlowe, who was able to formulate this new concept in two months, the cultural sector will play a key role in the post-epidemic world.

© AFP

“I want to ensure the relevance of museums, we do not limit ourselves to one event,” the director assures, “and our aim is to find and present solutions to the problems we face after the epidemic.”

– “Happy Exhibition” –

“Budgets in the creative field are reduced, but creativity is everywhere,” says Kamil Valala, one of the designers at the center of the exhibition, who appreciates the excellence of this “new platform that allows artists to present their work”.

© AFP

With his colorful costumes and his large yellow, red and blue jewelry, the London artist – with the goal of “taking happiness seriously” – clearly sets the tone for this glowing exhibition.

“People should come because it’s exciting to get out of your house and see and be inspired by art, which is a joyous exhibition,” he pleads.

© AFP

It “allows works of art to be integrated into everyday products: people will buy them and keep them as an affordable work of art”, “explains,” a good way. To present art ”.

Peter Williamson, 64, admits: “I walk in every day and I was interested when they set up this fake shop,” he admits, “and loves setting up a trolley stand.”

Faced with the success of the vaccine campaign, the UK began its restructuring program. But if the galleries, hairdresser and pub terraces can reopen their doors, museums will have to wait until May 17th. But in west London, a museum has found a way to turn its store into a store that sells essentials. Products ranging from rice and coffee to face masks are packaged in packages designed by ten artists. Brightly colored jars and cans are neatly lined up on the shelves to create clean lines. The exhibition’s proceeds will open on Wednesday and end on Sunday, sparking funding for artists and designers. “Isn’t creativity necessary?” “Shops, gymnasiums and hairdressers have been able to reopen, and museums have to wait until May 17,” he asks himself. In order to support the culture in spite of the epidemic, he suggests viewing this as “really a work of art”, referring to the “completely different experience” which is “a fun element, an important element and an intense cultural aspect” that you can buy essential food items at competitive prices Marlowe told the AFP, “It’s about who benefits, who donates, and discusses culture.” Tim Marlowe, who was successful in setting up, developed this new concept in two months and said the cultural sector has a key role to play in the post-epidemic world. “I would like to emphasize the relevance of museums, we do not limit ourselves to one event,” the director assures, “and our aim is to find and present the problems we face after the epidemic”. “Budgets in the creative field are reduced, but creativity is everywhere,” says Camille Valala, one of the designers at the center of the exhibition, praising the excellence of this “new site that allows artists to present their work”. The costumes and her large yellow, red and blue jewelry, set by the London artist – the goal of “take happiness seriously” – clearly set the tone for this glowing exhibition. “People should come because it’s exciting to get out of your house and see and be inspired by art, which is a joyous exhibition,” he pleads. It “allows works of art to be integrated into everyday productions: people will buy them and keep them as an affordable work of art,” he explains, “a great way to present art.” Peter Williamson, 64, agrees: “I pass by every day, and I was curious when they set up this fake shop,” he explains, adding that he “loves to set up the cart stand.”