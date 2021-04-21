Australia considers itself a hydrogen exporter

Interview – Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan is pushing for a free trade agreement on a European tour.

On the Parisian leg of his tour of Europe, it was no coincidence that the Australian Commerce Minister, along with his French counterparts Jean-Yves Le Drian and Air Liquid and neon managers Frank Ryster. Founded in 2008, the last French company, along with Tesla, is developing one of the world’s most powerful storage batteries in the state of Victoria.

The island of Oceania is rightly considered a coal and natural gas company. “His interest in hydrogen, which will become the energy of changeThe environment, more and more marked, promises Figaro Don Tehan. Liberal Secretary of State Scott Morrison points out that Australians have the highest per capita consumption of solar energy in the world and that renewable investments are growing the fastest. With these strengths, “We want to produce hydrogen