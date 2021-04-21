Australia and New Zealand open ‘travel bubble’

It reunited at Sydney Airport on April 19, 2021, following the opening of a “travel bubble” between Australia and New Zealand. Saeed Khan / AFP

On Monday, April 19, in front of the check-in kiosks at Sydney International Airport, Sue Crocodile oscillates between laughter and tears. In a few hours, he will land in Auckland and meet his 1 year old grandson for the first time. Australia and New Zealand have closed international borders since March 2020, and at the same time opened a “travel bubble” allowing citizens of both countries to travel across the country. Isolation of Tasman Sea without compelling reasons or hotel. “For the beginning of a new chapter in our response to Covid 19 and for our redemption”, Welcomed, on April 6, by the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacintha Arden.

Both antibiotic neighbors, who have pursued a zero tolerance strategy toward SARS-CoV-2, have been successful in eradicating the virus from their territory and returning to normal life – without masks and minimal physical distances – but at the expense of unprecedented isolation. For more than a year, their borders have been closed to immigrant foreigners, and anyone arriving on their land is isolated in a hotel, forced and paid.

In Australia, people can leave their country only for essential reasons after receiving slander from the authorities. Since October 2020, Canberra has opened its territory to the New Zealanders, but the conversation is not true.

In New Zealand, the resumption of tourism

The New Zealand government finally ruled in early April after repeatedly rejecting the opportunity to establish a health corridor. “Danger [était] As little as possible “. Now citizens of both countries can move freely without pre-trial. But this “bubble” can be stopped immediately if cases of unknown origin are found on either side of the Tasman Sea.

Hundreds of people gathered at Sydney Airport on Monday. “I can finally find my daughter. We are all part of the same big family. I never thought that the border between our two countries would be closed one day. ”, Says retired Diana. Australian airlines Qantas and Jetstar hope to operate up to 122 flights a week. Air New Zealand up to 300.

