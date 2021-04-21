After the test, Biden invites the United States to come together

Judgment was eagerly awaited at the George Floyd inquest. U.S. President Joe Biden called on the United States on Tuesday, April 20, after police officer Derek Zhou pleaded guilty to killing a 46-year-old African-American man during a May 25, 2020 muscle arrest. Come together and fight against racism that “stains” his soul.

“The time has come for this country to unite,” he said in a brief White House address. “Some – insurgents and extremists who mock social justice – will try to exploit raw emotions,” he warned. “We can’t allow them to do that.”

“The conviction will not bring George back,” he said. But he added that the move could be a time for “significant change” Never forget this sad chapter. “We have to ask. ‘I can not breathe, I can not breathe’: those were George Floyd’s last words,” he said. “We can not allow him to die with them. We must keep hearing those words.

The editorial staff recommends you



read more

