Home Top News After the test, Biden invites the United States to come together

After the test, Biden invites the United States to come together

Apr 21, 2021 0 Comments
After the test, Biden invites the United States to come together

Judgment was eagerly awaited at the George Floyd inquest. U.S. President Joe Biden called on the United States on Tuesday, April 20, after police officer Derek Zhou pleaded guilty to killing a 46-year-old African-American man during a May 25, 2020 muscle arrest. Come together and fight against racism that “stains” his soul.

“The time has come for this country to unite,” he said in a brief White House address. “Some – insurgents and extremists who mock social justice – will try to exploit raw emotions,” he warned. “We can’t allow them to do that.”

“The conviction will not bring George back,” he said. But he added that the move could be a time for “significant change” Never forget this sad chapter. “We have to ask. ‘I can not breathe, I can not breathe’: those were George Floyd’s last words,” he said. “We can not allow him to die with them. We must keep hearing those words.

The editorial staff recommends you


read more

READ  BYU uses high depths to block the remorseful Utah Valley

You May Also Like

Australia and New Zealand open 'travel bubble'

Australia and New Zealand open ‘travel bubble’

Kate Middleton found in London with her children: Internet users are found

Kate Middleton found in London with her children: Internet users are found

Australia is to participate without having to travel to Australia with a registered performance

Australia is to participate without having to travel to Australia with a registered performance

Suspended flights, isolation ... How France fights against Brazilian diversity

Suspended flights, isolation … How France fights against Brazilian diversity

Roxy Music in London for 30 years

Roxy Music in London for 30 years

London fires three Chinese spies posing as journalists

London fires three Chinese spies posing as journalists

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *