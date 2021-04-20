Home Top News Roxy Music in London for 30 years

Apr 20, 2021 0 Comments
Cultural RTV – Twenty years ago, Eternal Croner Dandy Bryan Ferry met his comrades from Roxy Music on the Apollo stage in London, blowing out the group’s thirty candles. A milestone annual concert is set to be viewed on YouTube again.

Eighteen years after the split, Roxy Music revised the timing of a tour in 2001 to celebrate its thirtieth anniversary. Rich idea, because the (then) fifties Brian Ferry, Phil Manzanera, Paul Thompson and Andy McKay showed an Olympic format, which is a testament to this captured concert equivalent of our Grand Rex in London. They are beautiful with musicians (singers, violin, keyboards, rhythm) and surrounded by Chris Speeding, who is inspired by the second guitar, these four are the best in its performance. Soft Balls (Oh yes !, Avalon, jealous hand) Ferry allows you to play the role of Dandy Grooner who gives a sinless voice and show off the best set of jackets. Removed rock: Remodeling / remodeling; Except for the blue color, Stopped by the solo of the majestic aerial violin; Both are burning, One of the (very strong) beats of the set with cross harmonica and guitar solos; Your versions, In the hyper-dont version that allows everyone to relax. Enough to blow thirty candles. Super return announcing many more.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

