Australia is to participate without having to travel to Australia with a registered performance

MUSIC – The Australian channel SBS announced on Tuesday that the delegation and singer Montagne have decided not to travel to Rotterdam due to health concerns.

Montague, chosen to represent the singerAustralia To Eurovision, Can not go Rotterdam (Netherlands) The tournament will be held in May. “After a full assessment of the situation”, Australian Channel SBS Considering the challenges posed by the current epidemic, including aspects related to traveling to an event from Australia, the delegates and the artist have decided not to travel to Europe. “

After all, the Australian representative is racing with his song Technicolor. The Eurovision system expected such a situation. He asked each delegate to record a video of their candidate’s performance under live conditions, which would be broadcast if the artist concerned could not perform on the Rotterdam (…) stage. Read more in 20 minutes

Also read:

Eurovision 2021: Switzerland marks Zion’s tears, “The Voice” appeared in France

Eurovision 2021: Manisa, feminist and minority ally in Russia harass conservatives

Eurovision 2021: Swiss candidate Jones tearfully says “Barbara Privy is a friend, not an enemy”