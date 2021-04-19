Humpback whales enter a crocodile-infested river in Australia

In Australia, humpback whales have entered rivers infested with crocodiles. On Saturday, two Cetaceans found the right path, but one was under surveillance. An exemption zone has been decided to protect potters and whales.

Three humpback whales, a species usually bound for Antarctica this year, have lost their way and strayed into rivers in crocodile-infested rivers in northern Australia, according to the Department of National Parks.

Earlier this week, two Cetaceans, first spotted on the East Alligator River in Kakadu National Park, appeared to have returned to sea, the Australian Park Service said.

But a third whale found 20 kilometers away on Saturday was being monitored by authorities, Kakudu National Park official Beach Moil told AFP. “The most plausible explanation is that they went back south and went in the wrong direction.“.

He stressed that although whales are rarely seen off the coast of the northern region, this is the first time they have been found in the tropical rivers of the largest natural reserves listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Park officials have set up an exemption zone to protect boats and whales, which will be 16 meters long and weigh 30 tons. “After all, we don’t want a collision between a boat and a whale Crocodiles We do not know in the water“, Explained the Department of National Parks.

Authorities fear the boats will push the Cetaceans further up the river. Moil said crocodiles are not endangered to whales because of their size. “Not even a large crocodile will come near them“.

On the other hand, if a Cetacean is trapped, it may fall prey to crocodiles because it takes a rescue time in this remote area.

