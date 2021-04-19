Brian Robson, who tried to send himself from Australia to Wales

Now 75, he is looking for two Irish people who helped him on this journey. If you were in Australia in 1965 and the Welsh helped you return home in a wooden hut, the latter has a message for you. When Brian Robson met 19-year-old Paul and John, two Irish friends and colleagues helped him escape from the mainland of the country. After spending eleven months in Australia as part of an immigration program, the young man began to feel at home. Problem: The அவர் 40 or வில் 46 a month salary he earned while working for the Australian state rail company Victoria was not enough for him to buy an air ticket for 800 euros. Instead of saving, he came up with the idea of ​​sending himself home in a wooden hut, as air cargo, an article in the British daily Metro said. This is when two Irish friends came to the play. After filling out the necessary documents for the ship, thanks to Paul’s typewriter, they tied up the nest labeled with a computer and sent it on a direct flight from Melbourne to London. Apparently, things did not go as planned. A test that lasts several days When Brian Robson was ready to travel thirty-six hours in this box, with pillows, a torch, his suitcase, a book of Beatles songs and two bottles – one for water and the other for urine – he finished on another plane, very slowly and with several stops. He first landed in Sydney, where his nest was thrown upside down. He remained upside down for twenty-two hours. It was then loaded on a flight to Los … Read more at Slate.fr.