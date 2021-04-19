Be like the movie: NASA crashing spacecraft on Mars – NASA fighting to recover! | Mars Unpredictable Weather: Rover Solar panels Covered with Dust!

Research on Mars

NASA, the US space agency, has been researching Mars since 1976. In particular, NASA is implementing various new initiatives in the development of new technological devices. Accordingly, NASA’s Perspective Rover, which has now successfully landed on Mars, is sending a very clear image of the mountains, dunes and rocks found on the surface of Mars.

Rover sent to Mars

A small helicopter was sent to Mars with a rover. The Perseverance spacecraft is engaged in collecting samples of Mars. The spacecraft was accompanied by a small helicopter called Ingenuity. The helicopter is scheduled to fly over the surface of Mars for about 31 days.

Sophisticated small helicopter

A very small helicopter landed on Mars with this Perseverance Rover spacecraft. Also known as Ingenuity this sophisticated small helicopter. Helicopter is being flown out of Earth for the first time in history. The Perseverance Rover was fitted with a small helicopter in the abdomen. The small helicopter was scheduled to fly earlier. But for some reason NASA postponed that project.

The challenge is to cope with the extreme cold

With the helicopter successfully landing on Mars, it was said that its next goal would be to deal with the extreme cold. The temperature on Mars was also reported to be -90 degrees.

The spacecraft is reported to be suffering severe damage

The spacecraft has been severely damaged due to bad weather on Mars for the past few months. It is also reported that many parts of the spacecraft are covered with dust due to the resulting dust storm. The panel is unable to receive sunlight for a number of reasons.

