Home Top News Australia and New Zealand finally reunite

Australia and New Zealand finally reunite

Apr 19, 2021 0 Comments
Australia and New Zealand finally reunite

The border between Australia and New Zealand was reopened, allowing travelers from both countries to travel without being isolated as of Monday.

The bubble of happiness. On Monday, the border between Australia and New Zealand was officially reopened, with no isolation imposed on travelers from either country. After more than a year of restrictions, many families have the opportunity to finally find each other. A new health bubble “marks a significant step in reuniting New Zealand with the world, a step we should all be very proud of,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinta Adern told reporters in Wellington. Thanks to this new move to resume normal life, New Zealanders said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison should come to see him “not too far in the future”. He has already announced that Foreign Minister Marice Payne will arrive in New Zealand on Wednesday.

The media in both countries have aired numerous reunion pictures taken at airports, showing relatives reuniting emotionally. However, the governments of both countries have issued warnings to travelers that they are closely monitoring the Covit-19 related conditions and these trips without isolating them. In addition, Scott Morrison recalled that “the idea of ​​reopening everything in one day, all of a sudden, is not the way it should be.” “Everything is going to be done carefully and accurately, working closely with health care services because I am not going to endanger the way Australians live today,” he said. After the most severe imprisonment and closure of borders in 2020, the country was able to resume almost normal life just last fall. As of Sunday, only 16 new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in the last 7 days. A total of 910 people died from the disease. New Zealand has seen 26 deaths since the outbreak and two new cases in the last seven days.

READ  England goalkeepers Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope and Dean Henderson pay tribute to Ray Clemens after the deaths of Liverpool and Tottenham legend

Any breeding is prohibited

You May Also Like

Pacific earthquake: Tsunami warning issued for New Zealand and Australia

Pacific earthquake: Tsunami warning issued for New Zealand and Australia

How does Latin America deal with Covid-19?

How does Latin America deal with Covid-19?

Humpback whales enter a crocodile-infested river in Australia

Humpback whales enter a crocodile-infested river in Australia

David Andersen

David Anderson completes the ring in Australia

Kyle Salmers successfully returned to the Australian Championship

Kyle Salmers successfully returned to the Australian Championship

Monster crowd on the streets of London, the terraces of pubs taken by the storm

Monster crowd on the streets of London, the terraces of pubs taken by the storm

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *