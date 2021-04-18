David Anderson completes the ring in Australia

Seen at major World Championships (including NBA and Euroleague), David Anderson Has a long and successful career. Considered one of the best Australian players in history, the prestigious Level 4 went through SIG (2013-2014 again in 2019) and then to ASVEL (between 2014 and 2016 and then in 2017). The Melbourne native returns to where he started playing basketball at the age of 11 in Frankston, Australia (he stayed there until he was 15).

So this circle is closed for David Anderson, who will undoubtedly end his life on his own land. Numerous titles (3 times Euroleague winners, with Virtus Bologna, then twice with CSKA Moscow), the famous Post 4, brings his immense experience of being a top level player in Frankston in 2018, already with Australian champions Melbourne United, its championship (NPL1), or Second Division) starts on April 17th.

Anderson explains that this choice is family, as he explained Take and roll :

“Everything is going in the right direction. I need to think about family now, and I have a lot of things to take my time with. It’s about listing the next stages of my life.”

The story is good for the Australian superstar who returns to the club that started basketball after 26 years.