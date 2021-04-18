Biden considers Navalny’s fate “completely unjustified.”

In a quick response to reporters, Joe Biden referred to the Russian adversary as “poison and then fasting.”

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday ruled that jailed Russian opponent Alexei Navalny was unwell and “completely unjustified” in his fast.

Joe Biden responded to reporters who questioned him about the status of the Kremlin’s main rival, who stopped eating on March 31 to protest his poor detention.

“Poison and then fasting”

Alexei Navalny, 44, escaped poisoning by a nerve agent last year, which put him in a coma. He accused the Kremlin and Russian security services of being responsible, which they deny.

Joe Biden, who spent the weekend in Wilmington in his hometown of Delaware, referred to Alexei Navalny’s “poison and then fasting” because he could not be heard wearing a mask.

Doctors close to the Russian opponent demanded that he be allowed to see him immediately on Saturday, fearing he could have a dangerous heart attack “any minute or another”.