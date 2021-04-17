Who are the members of the Biden administration who were banned from entering Russia?

Time to respond after the new US embargo. Russia on Friday announced the expulsion of diplomats and a ban on entry into the territory of senior officials: US justice ministers, the head of the Homeland Security, the FBI … Instead, the United States condemned a “regrettable expansion” and threatened Moscow with another counter-attack.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, these officials followed US policy and “participated in the implementation of the anti-Russian tax”. Moscow has decided to make public the names of those notified because of the “unprecedented nature” of the tensions caused by Washington.

Alejandro Myorgas, Minister of Homeland Security

Secretary of Defense Alejandro Myorgas at the White House in Washington, DC on March 1, 2021. Jim Watson / AFP

Alejandro Myorgas became the first Hispanic to head the U.S. Department of Homeland Security last February, where he was notable for overseeing U.S. immigration policy. The son of a Cuban refugee born in Havana 61 years ago, he is tasked with leading this vast ministry created after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Limited offer. 1 for 2 months without commitment

This is an important position for high-level personality, and therefore of symbolic importance for Russian action. The minister also wants to strengthen cyber security in the United States following attacks by Russian hackers Bloomberg.

Merrick Garland, Minister of Justice

Minister of Justice Merrick Garland at the White House, April 8, 2021. STRINGER / SPUTNIK / SPUTNIK via AFP

President Joe Biden has appointed Justice Merrick Carland as Minister of Justice. As chairman of the Federal Capital Court of Appeals, he was elected ninth on the Supreme Court by Barack Obama five years ago, but Republican senators blocked his candidacy.

Merrick Garland, 68, is a moderate progressive who emphasizes the importance of addressing the legal inequalities faced by minorities in the United States. He promised in the Senate in February that he would make the fight against terrorism a priority of his mandate after Donald Trump supporters attacked Capitol. He also promised to protect a ministry that had been tainted by political influence during Trump’s tenure.

Susan Rice, Domestic Policy Advisor

2021, January 26, Susan Rice, Home Policy Adviser at the White House. MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Susan Rice, a 56-year-old African-American former Barack Obama’s national security adviser, is “one of the most experienced and experienced government officials in our country,” Joe Biden’s alternative group wrote in a statement. The president announced in December his appointment as chairman of the White House Domestic Policy Council.

Here again, Russia retaliated by targeting a high-ranking official. He was approached to become the running vice-president of the former US ambassador to the United Nations, Joe Biden, so he is running for vice president as mentioned. CNBC. One level is eventually occupied by Kamala Harris.

Christopher Vare, sponsor to the FBI.

FBI Director Christopher Ware in the Senate July 23 afp.com/Saul LOEB

Christopher Ware, 54, a former senior justice under Bush, has been a FBI agent since 2017. He graduated from Yale Law School in 1992 and was appointed Assistant Attorney General in 2003 by George W. Bush as Head of the Criminal Division in the Judiciary. When there is alleged Russian interference in the presidential election.

Avril Hines, Director of Investigation

Avril Hines, Director of Intelligence in Washington DC on April 15, 2021. Pool / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

U.S. Director of Intelligence (DNI) Avril Hines was the first member of the Biden administration to be summoned by the Senate last January. The 51-year-old former CIA No. 2 oversees and coordinates the activities of the CIA, NSA and 15 intelligence agencies. During a hearing before a Senate panel, he promised that he would remain apolitical and restore confidence in the outside intelligence services, which Donald Trump had set as frequent targets during his tenure.

He said he would cooperate with investigators to determine if the rioters were harmed by a foreign country after the attack on Capitol Hill. Asked by a senator if Russia could have a role to play, he replied: “I have noticed in the past that Russia is using serious measures and propaganda to increase certain divisions in this country and promote terrorism.” .

Michael Carvajal, head of the prison office

Michael Carvajal, head of the prison in Washington, D.C., on June 2, 2020. Dom Williams / AFP

Michael Carvajal, head of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He began his career in 1992 and has held positions of increased responsibility, we can read His official biography. The Attorney General appoints him as the 11th Director of the Office on February 25, 2020. The Central Prison Office reports to the Ministry of Justice and is responsible for the administration of prisons in the country.

John Bolton, former adviser to Donald Trump

US National Security Adviser John Bolton, May 1, 2019 at the White House afp.com/Brendan Smialowski

There were many disagreements between John Bolton and former President Donald Trump. The American billionaire fired his national security adviser in 2019. In a book in June 2020, John Bolton accused Donald Trump of seeking help from China to win his re-election in November. “A second term for Trump will actually threaten American democracy,” the former national security adviser told L Express. During an interview ABC, He realized that Russian President Vladimir Putin is manipulating Trump.

Former CIA chief Robert James Woolsey

Former CIA chief Robert James Walsey was arrested in 2008 in Washington, D.C. KAREN BLEIER / AFP





Robert James Walsey, now 79, is the former head of the CIA he led between 1993 and 1995. He also served as Undersecretary of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Navy. In the late 1970s. Recently, he defended a book on the hypothesis that the Soviet Union had ordered the assassination of President Kennedy in 1963. New York Post.



