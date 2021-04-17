The most dilapidated bus stop in North America is in Quebec

Quebec won the worst bus stop match against a rival on Staten Island, New York.

The catastrophe of the capital garnered 1997 votes against its American opponent by 857 votes and 70% of the vote.

The official name of our local parking lot is “Car dealership disaster in Quebec City”.

After crushing his opponent from the Queens in the second round, Quebec’s brutal stoppage culminated in the semi-finals and finally the final champion.

Streetsblock USA hosts the annual competition for America’s “saddest” bus stops.

In Quebec City, it was a stop at the Ru franc-carol opposite the Futura window and door business, which, despite its geographical location, was retained by the blog’s authors.

“The event boundaries of the worst bus stops are unknown. Apparently, the stops submitted to us in Quebec were unavoidably bad!” Blog editor Key Wilson explained last week.

In the previous round, MMe Wilson was inspired by the participation of Internet users during the Quebec-Queens conflict: “a summit in this competition”.