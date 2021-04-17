Brief MLP: Hyun-Jin Ryu will retire until Tuesday | Cody Bellinger injured | The speed of Ronald Aquina Jr..

Hyun-Jin Ryu will rest until Tuesday

He wants to throw in extra days off.

Weekend pitch matches for Blue Zeus and Royals: Saturday

Game 1: Steven Mats vs Mike Miner

Game 2: Tommy Millon vs Erwin Santana Sunday

Robbie Ray vs Brady Singer After Monday’s holiday, Hyun-Jin Ryu starts in Boston on Tuesday – Shi Davidi (hi Shidaviti) April 16, 2021

Speaking of Jaycee, with new restrictions in Ontario, don’t hold your breath: Jaycee is in the US to stay.

New restrictions on # Ontario : Order to stay at home extended for 2 weeks

Outdoor meetings only for those who belong to the same household

Outdoor sports facilities (golf, tennis, basketball)

Points for border control with Qc and Manitoba#onpoli – Rosen Nicole (Rosnigol) April 16, 2021

COVID-19 is nowhere in the MLB

Only six cases were detected last week.

MLB / MLBPA Weekly Govt Test Results

* 11,713 trials were conducted

* 6 new positive tests (3 players / 3 staff)

* 0.05% positive rate – Hazel May (ha Dehaselme) April 16, 2021

Cody Bellinger injured in leg

It is day by day.

# Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said Cody Bellinger had a scan and had a fracture in the hairline of his leg. – Juan Torrebio (u Junk Torrebio) April 16, 2021

Corey Klopper is approaching his sunny days shape

This will help the Yankees.

Frontier League: Results are approaching

We will learn more about the future of ownership in Canada early next week (going into 2021).

Monday is when the leaders of the Border League will vote on the plan proposed by the capitals for the 2021 season. The result will be known by the end of Monday or Tuesday. @FLProBaseball Ap Capitals Quebec – Stephen TurcotTVA (teStephTurcotTVA) April 16, 2021

The speed of Ronald Aquina Jr..

He hit the ball on a streak that did not go far.

Cubs have no opportunism

They hit .095 with two strikeouts.