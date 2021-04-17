Home Sports Brief MLP: Hyun-Jin Ryu will retire until Tuesday | Cody Bellinger injured | The speed of Ronald Aquina Jr..

Apr 17, 2021
Hyun-Jin Ryu will rest until Tuesday

He wants to throw in extra days off.

Speaking of Jaycee, with new restrictions in Ontario, don’t hold your breath: Jaycee is in the US to stay.

COVID-19 is nowhere in the MLB

Only six cases were detected last week.

Cody Bellinger injured in leg

It is day by day.

Corey Klopper is approaching his sunny days shape

This will help the Yankees.

Frontier League: Results are approaching

We will learn more about the future of ownership in Canada early next week (going into 2021).

The speed of Ronald Aquina Jr..

He hit the ball on a streak that did not go far.

Cubs have no opportunism

They hit .095 with two strikeouts.

Charles-Alexis Prespois

From the beginning of the site to the present, Charles has been a true baseball enthusiast. He wants fans to have a reaction to choosing a fashion MLP for information and that baseball will continue to be important in Quebec. You can always ask him on 91.9 Sports to discuss MLP news.

Releases: 3544

