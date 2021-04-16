Dozens of Neanderthal footprints are found on a Spanish beach

Picture : Mayor et al. 2021

A group paleoanthropologists ha Discovered in southern Spain More than 80 fossil footprints extension of r The duck that once existed A sandbar. After their analysis, the investigative team determined that the fingerprints were made by a Team From 36 Neanderthals , There were children and adults among them. This is new The findings have been published In the press Scientific reports.

This set of footprints Fossils, they look heel hot Discovered in Le Rosen In 2019, Information 100,000 years ago, this was possible Replace them In the footsteps of the oldest Neanderthal ever Known.

“The discovery of these traces of N The eanderthal is part of a period in which more and more fossil footprints were discovered Of hominids Jeremy Duvio, co-author of Paleo Anthropologist at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris, said he also studied the footprints of Le Rosale. Duvio notes that each successive discovery has improved the techniques of paleontrologists The future, but “like all ancient or archaeological finds, it is an undeniable fact that there is a part Good luck ”.

In June 2020, a team of researchers led by Eduardo Mayoral, a geologist at the University of Hulwa , Saw some Trace of fossil animals on the beach Matalascas . It Then, when They realized that there were human traces as well .

Modalascas Beach where the trail was found (found in the area marked HDS). Picture : Mayor et al. 2021

“No one knows Fixed at that point Balance ‘S track Hominids . F They were discovered two months later when they began to study the entire surface in detail, ”said the mayor Live Science.

After scanning Footprint and study Its Size And depth of caution, The team was able to determine the height and age of the many people in the group. In total, they found that 11 footprints came from children by Neanderthals. And at 25 Adults.

Was among the adult Neanderthals 1.2 to 1.5 meters Average height , Despite a person appearing to have passed 1.80 . Researchers believe That track may be a factor Neanderthal of very modest height, whats going on Stronger than others . This is understandable: Q Who never played With sand On the beach ?

Picture : Mayor et al. 2021

There is good reason for so many traces neanderthal close Beach, and And not only that These are ancient hominids They loved it sunbathe. In contrast, these beaches e n France and Spain offered an opportunity Unique to these Traces of fossils .

“Deposit Le Rochelle and The fact that Matalascas is located on the coast does not mean that Neanderthals spent much time in this type of place Tuvio said. “We need to keep in mind that Neanderthals were predators.

Last year, they appeared Evidence for Neanderthals They dived for clams On the coast of Italy . Other other inquiries These extinct men were often found to be suffering The swimmer’s ear. Clearly, these hominids knew how to make use of it Resources provided The sea shows that we have underestimated it for a long time Intelligence and emotion are complex.