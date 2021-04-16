Home Top News Australia is to withdraw the remaining 80 troops from Afghanistan

Australia is to withdraw the remaining 80 troops from Afghanistan

Apr 16, 2021 0 Comments
L

By

Reuters

The 04/15/2021 9:19 am

Read for 1 minute

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (pictured) said on Thursday that Australia would withdraw its remaining 80 troops from Afghanistan. / Photo taken on March 24, 2021 / REUTERS / Lukas Coch


POOL is new

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia will withdraw the remaining 80 troops from Afghanistan, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

He told reporters in Perth, “Under the agreement with the United States and other allies and allies, the last Australian soldiers will leave Afghanistan in September 2021.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said the United States would withdraw the remaining 2,500 troops in Afghanistan by September 11, twenty years after the attacks in the United States that prompted US intervention.

(French Jose; French version by Camille Reynolds)

Comment

READ  London is on the rise, with the Brexit deal expected

You May Also Like

Monster crowd on the streets of London, the terraces of pubs taken by the storm

Monster crowd on the streets of London, the terraces of pubs taken by the storm

BFMTV

Derek Sue refuses to testify at his trial

John Williamson était également un pilier du think tank « Peterson Institute for International Economics », à Washington.

The death of the father of austerity in Brazil and Latin America

L'Australie a été ravagée en 2019-2020 par d'immenses incendies.

Australia: Smoke billows into stratosphere like volcanic eruption

parc public Royaume Uni

A tour of the center of the Buckingham Gardens soon

Photo - Charlotte Gainsburg and her daughter Joe on a trip to London… for good reason

Photo – Charlotte Gainsburg and her daughter Joe on a trip to London… for good reason

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *