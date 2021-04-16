Australia is to withdraw the remaining 80 troops from Afghanistan

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia will withdraw the remaining 80 troops from Afghanistan, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

He told reporters in Perth, “Under the agreement with the United States and other allies and allies, the last Australian soldiers will leave Afghanistan in September 2021.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said the United States would withdraw the remaining 2,500 troops in Afghanistan by September 11, twenty years after the attacks in the United States that prompted US intervention.

(French Jose; French version by Camille Reynolds)