6 thousand and 4310 mAh battery. New Oppo Renault 5Z specifications with 5G technology

The new “Oppo” phone, the Renault 5Z5G, is the latest release from the company OPPO The new Oppo Renault 5Z5G features revolutionary camera technology that allows its users to take professional photos with light and easy use. The new Oppo Renault 5Z 5G is powered by a 4310mAh battery, which is powered by a USB-C port. Fast charging technology via 30 watts, other features include a 3.5mm headphone port and NFC technology, and the phone also supports 5G technology.

Specifications and capabilities of the new “Oppo” Renault 5Z5G

The “Oppo Renault 5Z5G” offers users many of the camera’s leading features and capabilities, including a unique four-fold rear camera, the most important of which is the 48-megapixel resolution and 8-megapixel resolution for the high-resolution lens. Powerful for the camera, namely: 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with full HD + quality, which includes the new OPPO Renault 5Z5G, in addition to ultra night video and HDR video features, dual-view video, focus lock, dynamic boke and AI display to improve video quality. The 16-megapixel selfie camera on the fingerprint reader is attached to the bottom, except for a peak in the shape of a hole on the top left.

Processor power in the new “Oppo” phone, Renault 5Z5G

One of the most important components that empowers users to buy a phone is that the processor is very efficient. That’s why OPPO relies on the new OPPO phone Renault 5 Z 5G to run with the Dimensity 800U processor, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is based on the Android 11 operating system and works with the ColorOS 11.1 user interface.