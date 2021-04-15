Home Top News The death of the father of austerity in Brazil and Latin America

The death of the father of austerity in Brazil and Latin America

Apr 15, 2021 0 Comments
John Williamson était également un pilier du think tank « Peterson Institute for International Economics », à Washington.

On April 15, 2021, 4:10 pm

In the small world of economists, the image of John Williamson is undeniably relevant Consensus Washington , His reference work published in the late 1980s. The consensus is that Latin America has a battery of legacy measures to help it face the (many) crises of the time. One of the Ten Commandments, recommended by the International Monetary Fund, is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Edmer Bacha, one of the fathers of the Real program that helped Brazil emerge from the dream of hyperinflation, pays a strong tribute to him in the passages of the daily “Heroic Economico”. It recalls the involvement of the Latin American company John Williamson. For personal reasons, first. It was at the International Monetary Fund that he met Brazilian economist Denis Rosemary Roche. The couple moved to Rio de Janeiro in 1978.

Academically, John Williamson manages, “Portuguese hesitates”, Edmer Bacha mentions, to teach at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio. Point Pedro Malone, who is also the finance minister, is one of his colleagues. Arminio Fraga, future president of the Brazilian Central Bank, among his students. It was during this period that Edmar Bacha, who now heads the Gaza Das Carias think tank, promises that he will produce. “ Reference Books on International Economics ”.

But Washington’s consensus will be questioned and harshly criticized for continuing social tensions in the region. John Williamson himself would have the humility to reconsider his copy in a collaborative work “After Washington Consensus” According to Edmer Bacha, the British economist is not really worthy of its brand “New Liberal”.

READ  Belarus election: Clashes following poll predicts Lukashenko re-election

You May Also Like

L'Australie a été ravagée en 2019-2020 par d'immenses incendies.

Australia: Smoke billows into stratosphere like volcanic eruption

parc public Royaume Uni

A tour of the center of the Buckingham Gardens soon

Photo - Charlotte Gainsburg and her daughter Joe on a trip to London… for good reason

Photo – Charlotte Gainsburg and her daughter Joe on a trip to London… for good reason

20 ridiculous minutes at Australian T1 / Australia / Adelaide United / SOFOOT.com

20 ridiculous minutes at Australian T1 / Australia / Adelaide United / SOFOOT.com

Joe Biden, a painful statement for America's wars

Joe Biden, a painful statement for America’s wars

They find a poisonous snake in their salad

They find a poisonous snake in their salad

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *