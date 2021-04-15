Home Top News Photo – Charlotte Gainsburg and her daughter Joe on a trip to London… for good reason

Apr 15, 2021 0 Comments
Mother-daughter trip for Charlotte Gainsburg and her youngest son Joe Atoll. In London, they play tourists, and not only.

Charlotte Gainsburg Visit to London. No. Funeral of Prince Philip But Shooting of a movie. And the 49-year-old actress and singer did not come alone. She decided to treat herself A trip to the English capital with His daughter, Joe Attal. Charlotte Gainesburg shared a story on Instagram Two photos of his 9-year-old daughter At one of London’s most famous telephone booths. Leggings, large sweatshirt and ankle boots, youngest daughter of Charlotte Gainsburg and Yuvan Attlee Derived from her mother’s extreme fashion sense.

This is for the filming of a British play Almond and sea horse What Daughter of Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsburg Currently in the UK. Directed by Janet McDeir and Celine Jones, the film will star Rebel Wilson in his first theatrical role. Actress exposed by such crazy jokes Vice-Presidents Or Pitch Perfect, Was also seen in Liverpool where filming began this month. So come on in a professional setting, Charlotte Gainsburg wanted to combine usefulness with sweetness She takes her daughter with her, who is he Seems so much already.

At age 9, Joe Attal is already an artist

Joe Attlee, Little sister of Alice and Ben Attlee, In fact there is already art streak, Who knows who to catch. Daughter of actress and director Piano music, Is Curious about fashion Who knows, one day she too will take her first steps in front of the camera. His senior, Ben Attal already The spinning began. At the age of 23, the young man made his acting debut My stupid dog, An adaptation of Don Pandey’s novel written by his father Yuvan Atoll in 2019.

Very safe mother With her three children, Charlotte Gainsburg did not hesitate to warn about this new life. “It simply came to our notice then… to be in a less passive attitude than mine, I hope he can create characters for himself “, The singer said last January Sunday night at 8:30 p.m.. Ooh will definitely get the same valuable advice.

