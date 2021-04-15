Apple confirms its release on April 20th, with new iPods and Macs expected

Bookmark your calendars, friends: Apple has sent out invitations to the launch event on April 20th at 10:00 AM. PDT / 1 p.m. ET. Sri suggested Early this morning. As usual, Apple doesn’t seem to be helping itself: the motto for the event calls is Spring Lodge, which may be a subtle specification among the many products the company expects to launch next week. The time is right for Apple to say the least, and the introduction of many new iPod Pros, and a series of rumors suggest that Apple’s Silicon Mac, AirPod and even the long-awaited AirDacs may soon catch their attention.

The release of the latest version of Apple begins with the announcement of another high-profile event company This has been confirmed before Month The Global Developers Conference on June 7-11 will be completely imaginative for the second year in a row. In addition, today’s news puts an end to many months of speculation about the date of Apple’s next big event. For a time, weather forecasters set March 16 as the date for the first forecast failure, shifting attention to March 23 and finally April 6. Now we know When In the event, we can focus more on what Apple plans to announce.

Apple

Undoubtedly, the biggest change for a company in a store is your office. Although Apple paid abroad The new Imax with 10th generation Intel processors last summerAll signs show a better 2021. A redesign inspired by the expensive Pro Display XTR, with more powerful versions of the Apple silicon chipset we first saw on the MacBook Airs and Pros in 2020.

As for spec traps, we expect more from 2021. IPod Pro. Current rumors suggest that Apple has not changed the physical design of its high-end tablets – instead, the company is focusing on adding an updated A14X chipset and a new smaller LED display for higher brightness, deeper blackness and better contrast ratios. As part of the “professionalism” of professional tablets, Apple was able to offer them 5G radios (compatible with last year’s popular iPhone 12 series) and a Thunderbolt USB-C port to enhance accessory compatibility and data transfer speeds.

Meanwhile, the iPad mini, a tablet that has been the same since 2012, seems to have finally replaced the big screen. (Many rumors and analyst reports show that the screen is somewhere in the 8-inch range, although there is no definite consensus on the exact size.) Apple may announce an update 10.2 inch iPod without frillsBut we are still skeptical of attending the event as this model was updated a year ago.

It may be even more that we do not find things like new here “IPhone SE” However, the evidence for their appearance at this time of year does not appear to be credible. But who doesn’t like unexpected news? Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long for Apple to show its hand in full – just keep this in mind as a reminder to keep your live stream updated.