Home Top News The United States, India, Japan and Australia have pledged to deliver one billion doses of the vaccine to Asia

The United States, India, Japan and Australia have pledged to deliver one billion doses of the vaccine to Asia

Apr 14, 2021 0 Comments
Usa, inde, japon et australie s

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Ministers Scott Morrison, Narendra Modi of India and Yoshihide Suka of Japan have promised to deliver a billion doses of vaccine to Southeast Asia by the end of next year.

The four leaders announced it at the end of their first virtual meeting within the framework of the “Quad” on Security, aimed at countering China’s influence in the Indo – Pacific region.

Keeping the discussions open, Joe Biden ruled that it was “essential” that this part of the world be free and open.

“The United States is committed to working with you, our partners and all our allies in the region to ensure stability,” he said.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan discussed key issues for the region, such as freedom to navigate the South and East China Sea, the North Korean nuclear issue and the violent repression of protests in Burma.

Challenges representing China were also mentioned, although they were not the focus of most discussions.

“We renew our commitment to ensure that our region is governed by international law, and we are committed to upholding global values ​​and freeing ourselves from any coercion,” Joe Biden told China without naming intermediaries.

In a joint statement, the four leaders pledged to work closely together on the three files of anti-cow vaccination, global warming and protection.

(Edited by David Brunstrom, Michael Martina, Jeff Mason and Toina Siaku; French version by Jean-Stephen Bros.

READ  Yim Tin Tsai: the abandoned island of Hong Kong

You May Also Like

A little bit of Australia in the rearview mirror

A little bit of Australia in the rearview mirror

Sarah Kern first started filming Slovenia-Australia co-production: Moja Vesna

Sarah Kern first started filming Slovenia-Australia co-production: Moja Vesna

Adagio-londres-Stratford

Adagio opens second residence in Stratford, London

Australian Open players threatened by hotel owners to go!

Australian Open players threatened by hotel owners to go!

What is life like for former presidents after the White House?

Why are “late shows” a real company in the United States?

NARL - New York sends US international from Australia - Rugby League

NARL – New York sends US international from Australia – Rugby League

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *