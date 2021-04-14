Space stations from mushrooms or telescopes away from the moon. NASA provided future plans – 24T24 – Czech television

In the final round of their approval, NASA has set aside $ 5 million for a number of projects that have met tough plans, and wants to move on to the next stage – not enough money for it. NASA announced in early April that all projects in this round were progressing to Phase II or Phase III.

NASA program Innovative advanced ideas (NIAC) is the agency’s attempt to promote the most futuristic ideas – ideas that are currently impossible but fruitful in the future. NASA expects everything it financially supports to come out, but if it doesn’t, it will at least open the door to something more realistic.

What unites them all is that they are at least ten years old to complete, so none of them are an official NASA project at this point.

What the future holds

The authors of the study of neutrino particles received the largest portion of the five million set, which is already moving to III. Phase. Two million people will use these remarkable particles for the astronaut, which is rarely seen from Earth, but they can tell mankind a lot of important things about the universe – for example, they can be used to look into the sun.

A detector orbiting near the sun can detect the shape and size of the solar center, or this technology can detect neutrinos from stars in the center of our galaxy. The third stage is to develop a functional detector that can be tested on a small satellite.

All other projects should come with equal support – for the development of the second phase projects, they will receive 000 500,000. They are: