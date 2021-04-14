Joe Biden, a painful statement for America’s wars

J.Announcing the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan on Wednesday, O’Brien wants to present himself as an opponent of US “endless wars” in which he was hunted down by a controversial vote in support of intervention in Iraq in 2003.

The current 78-year-old president of the United States has done a remake to deliver his m Gulpa, while at the same time chairing the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the green light for the invasion of Iraq as part of Republican George W. Bush’s “war on terror.”

This referendum of nearly twenty years remains an indelible stain on the record of a long political career. After the debate, Bernie Sanders, the Democrat’s leading opponent in the November presidential election, criticized him for being directly elected on television.

Also, each time, the same different look of the Septuagenarian.

“I made a mistake in the verdict,” he admitted in July 2019.

But the confession is partial, and reveals Joe Biden’s persecuted relationship with his country’s wars.

The Democratic era was particularly erroneous to ask him to “believe” that President Bush had asked Congress for authorization to use force to exert diplomatic pressure on Saddam’s regime. Hussein. When the attack finally began in March 2003, he pleaded, “I have expressed my opposition.”

The facts are different. In the summer of 2003, several months after the outbreak of hostilities, Senator Biden continued to defend his early vote and the need to “remove Saddam from power.”

It was only later that he changed his mind in the face of the American stalemate. He will be a strong supporter of Barack Obama’s vice president in support of his withdrawal from Iraq, which ended in 2011.

“I am responsible for the withdrawal of 150,000 soldiers from Iraq – my son was a part of it,” he defended himself during the presidential campaign.

Apart from this, the withdrawal of US troops is considered by another observer today: Iraq, plunged into chaos, was gradually overthrown by the jihadi group Islamic State, which has provided a new international intervention that has been inevitable since 2014 under US command.

In fact, Joe Biden has never shown great consistency in military matters.

He voted against the first Gulf War in 1991, which is now largely considered a victory.

Catching crazy

The American political class, shocked by the September 11, 2001 attacks, was initially favorable to intervene in Afghanistan, and finally expressed the fatigue of the American people in the face of relentless, costly foreign action. And murderous.

When he campaigned with Barack Obama at the White House, the sending of his eldest and dearest son, Beau Biden, to Iraq in the 2000s certainly contributed to this change.

Like the father of a soldier in battle, he became vice president. He is in solidarity with thousands of families and, for eight years, will guard with the utmost caution when engaging in power abroad.

His reservation is now known for his dangerous operation to overthrow al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011.

His anger against sending reinforcements to Afghanistan in 2009 is even better known.

The Pentagon has urged the new president to send thousands of extra troops to make a difference against the Taliban. Its vice-president opposed it.

Their ambassador to Afghanistan, Richard Holbrooke, later announced a memorable debate.

Convinced that the war could not be won from a military point of view, the ambassador appealed to Joe Biden, whom he had known for a long time, in support of increasing support for the protection of the rights of Afghans, especially women. Despised by the Taliban.

“I didn’t send my boy back there, so he risked his life in the name of women’s rights!”, Then the vice president was taken away.

Joe Biden has finally lost his fight, with Barack Obama sending 17,000 extra troops.

But since then the trend has been reversed with the gradual reduction of US forces. Now US President Joe Biden can finally show consistency in announcing a total withdrawal by the 20th anniversary of September 11th.

