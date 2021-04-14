Home Top News Hair is my concert at the London Palladium

Hair is my concert at the London Palladium

Apr 14, 2021 0 Comments
Hair

The concert version of the comedy, after being sold at the Turbine Theater in London Hair Moves to the West-End for a date on June 13, 2021 at the London Palladium.

Worship music from the 60s, Hair Tells the story of a group of young people campaigning against the war in Vietnam. Created on 1967 off-Broadway, the show moved to Broadway in 1968. A product was born in London in the same year. Hair Known for 2 updates in London and New York. The music has also been performed in France, especially with the young and hitherto unknown Julian Clark.

The band at this London concert are Luke Bayer, Nicole Rockel Tennis (Employee, Book of Mormon, Dream heroines), Jordan Luke Cage (Bad out of hell, & Juliet), Grace Mouth (Six), Millie O’Connell (six), Jodi Steele (six) and Layton Williams (six)Kiss Me Cat, Everyone is talking about Jamie). Directed by Arlene Phillips (Saturday night fever, We Will Rock You, Greece, Jesus Christ is the Superstar).

Hair Music by Colt McDermott (music) and duo Jerome Rockney / James Rado (song and libretto).

We hope that the borders of England will be re-crossed without many methods!

READ  Coming to USA 3 is already planned by Eddie Murphy

You May Also Like

NCAA: Maywa Jaldi-Tapti flies to Miami, where she meets two French women

NCAA: Maywa Jaldi-Tapti flies to Miami, where she meets two French women

Usa, inde, japon et australie s

The United States, India, Japan and Australia have pledged to deliver one billion doses of the vaccine to Asia

A little bit of Australia in the rearview mirror

A little bit of Australia in the rearview mirror

Sarah Kern first started filming Slovenia-Australia co-production: Moja Vesna

Sarah Kern first started filming Slovenia-Australia co-production: Moja Vesna

Adagio-londres-Stratford

Adagio opens second residence in Stratford, London

Australian Open players threatened by hotel owners to go!

Australian Open players threatened by hotel owners to go!

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *