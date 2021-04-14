Hair is my concert at the London Palladium

The concert version of the comedy, after being sold at the Turbine Theater in London Hair Moves to the West-End for a date on June 13, 2021 at the London Palladium.

Worship music from the 60s, Hair Tells the story of a group of young people campaigning against the war in Vietnam. Created on 1967 off-Broadway, the show moved to Broadway in 1968. A product was born in London in the same year. Hair Known for 2 updates in London and New York. The music has also been performed in France, especially with the young and hitherto unknown Julian Clark.

The band at this London concert are Luke Bayer, Nicole Rockel Tennis (Employee, Book of Mormon, Dream heroines), Jordan Luke Cage (Bad out of hell, & Juliet), Grace Mouth (Six), Millie O’Connell (six), Jodi Steele (six) and Layton Williams (six)Kiss Me Cat, Everyone is talking about Jamie). Directed by Arlene Phillips (Saturday night fever, We Will Rock You, Greece, Jesus Christ is the Superstar).

Hair Music by Colt McDermott (music) and duo Jerome Rockney / James Rado (song and libretto).

