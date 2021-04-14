Home Top News A little bit of Australia in the rearview mirror

A little bit of Australia in the rearview mirror

Apr 14, 2021
The story is summarized in two words: “Nothing exactly happened in the life of Simon Crown. Thirty- Five years, he is already divorced. The radio station he owns is on the verge of bankruptcy. There was not even the slightest trace of opals in the mine where he had swallowed his last savings. The worst part is that he lives in a small town where the sun is shining, where the only right question is: beer or whiskey? Simultaneously captured with an unavoidable desire to do battle, Simon finds himself trapped in ridiculous, dangerous and perfectly interesting situations. So much for the maneuver (Thanks back cover).

What cannot be translated into a summary is the atmosphere of a novel. After two pages, it is already revealed in another place, another is confusing, it is puzzling because it is bad. Loss of reference. Strange geography, uncertain landscapes, out of phase relationship with time… Also, in this fringe world, a hero is on the margins.

The story in the background is a little important. No crazy twists, no unbearable suspense. It is, above all, a decoration, a local color, a form of destiny, which puts the hero in a long line of wonderful losers. How do you determine a good book? Tough question if one. However, once the book is closed and the same author wants to open another, the book should not be bad.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

