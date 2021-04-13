Home Top News NARL – New York sends US international from Australia – Rugby League

NARL – New York sends US international from Australia – Rugby League

The New York club, which plays in the new American professional championship NARL, has received an American international service.

Joe Eisner is back in the US. The American international, currently playing with the North Pride Devils in the Queensland Cup, thus achieves the ambition of the championship. Eisner, who played in the last World Cup, also went through Toronto during the Canadian club’s debut in League 1. He played at the US Championship, USARL, Jacksonville, where he played in two national finals. Party in Australia, he made his debut in the 2019 Queensland Cup. Eddie is the second American international to return to the country after Bettyborn as part of this plan to grow the rugby union on American soil.

