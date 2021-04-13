Kevin Kiermeyer is frustrated by the Yankees pitchers

The New York Yankees and Tampa Race have only played in three games this season, but the competition is already at its peak. Last year Aroldis Chapman threw Mike Proso near the face.

And in 2021, the Yankees are happy to hit the race hitters. They have reached four of three games so far.

Race offfielder Kevin Kiermeyer was not very happy with the situation.

This is so frustrating. Let’s see where it takes us. But I don’t think it was a good look from them, we all have every right to be so frustrated with what happened over the weekend. Kevin Kiermeyer

Joey Wendell, Mike Junino and Austin Meadows have twice won the series at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay.

It can’t happen. You can’t hit a guy with a helmet. The next game the guy gets hit in the shoulder – if he doesn’t move he gets hit in the neck or head. Then he is attacked on the wrist. Also, this player (Austin Meadows) makes a lot of impact on our team. Kevin Kiermeyer

Kiermeyer said the team did not retaliate because they only wanted the “game”. He added that the race had no problems with any other MLP team.

We hope to be able to make progress this year, and apparently the same things are happening. Bad time on their part. Kevin Kiermeyer

The rest of the season promises to be very enjoyable between the two teams, who will face each other 16 times in 2021. The next fight between the two rivals takes place on Friday at Yankee Stadium.

Many MLP alumni in the Mexican League have signed with the club Guadalajara Mariachis.

That kind of talk has no place in the MLP.

The Red Sox and the duo will return to action today.

Joey Votto doesn’t like baseball.