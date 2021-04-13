In many cities of the United States, a black, new protests shot and killed by police

Another black man was shot dead in the United States. Dante Wright, 20, was shot dead by police in the Brooklyn area near Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tear gas was fired at the protesters, and the mayor of the Brooklyn Center ordered a curfew and ordered the protesters to return home.

Minneapolis is already on fire following an investigation by a police officer accused of killing a black man named George Floyd.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Brooklyn Central Police Headquarters on Sunday, chanting “Don’t be right.” This place is a few kilometers away from the big city Minneapolis.

According to the Reuters news agency, after riot police took to the streets, tensions escalated and people began throwing bricks at two police vehicles. Protesters lit candles in memory of Dont Wright at the time.

According to local media reports, the mayor ordered a curfew in the city when some shops were looted during the protest. The protests took place outside the headquarters of the police blockade, according to the BBC’s Siyamantha Gryanapilla Brooklyn Center. They were wearing riot police uniforms.

Hundreds of protesters marched on the site and tried to break through the barricades, chanting “We have no peace without justice”. Among the protesters were family and friends of Donde Wright.

In a statement, Brooklyn Central Police Department said Sunday afternoon police stopped his car because Dante had violated proper traffic laws. At that time, the police came to know that an arrest warrant had been issued in his name. When police tried to arrest him, he got back into the car. Then the police shot at him.

He then turned away and crashed into another vehicle. A passenger who was with him was also injured.

Derek Shaw, the main culprit in the George Floyd murder case in Neapolis, has been on trial for the past two weeks. As seen in the video, Shaw knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes.

After watching this scene, anti-racist protests started all over the world. Shaw’s case is expected to last another month, and police officials fear there could be a setback in the verdict.